Nearly three-quarters of Israel Jews reject full Gaza withdrawal

New poll shows the vast majority of Israeli Jews reject full IDF pullout from the Gaza Strip – a key component of the Trump-backed Board of Peace’s plan.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Nearly three-quarters of Israeli Jews say they would reject a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, according to a new Jewish People Policy Institute survey.

The September 2026 Israeli Society Index found that 72% of Jewish respondents would not accept a withdrawal to the Gaza border without retaining an Israeli security perimeter “under any circumstances,” up from 68% when JPPI asked the same question a year ago.

Among Israelis overall, 59% rejected such a withdrawal outright.

The findings indicate that Jewish Israeli opinion on Gaza has hardened over the past year even after the end of the main war and the return of the hostages.

Arab Israelis expressed a sharply different view. Forty-nine percent supported an Israeli withdrawal to the Gaza border without retaining a security perimeter, up from 36% in September 2025.

Support has also increased for the more far-reaching option of Israel taking full control of the Gaza Strip and administering it directly through the IDF for at least several years.

Among Jewish Israelis, 36% now generally support full occupation of Gaza, compared with 27% a year ago. Among Israelis overall, support rose from 24% to 30%. At the same time, the share categorically opposed to full occupation remained essentially unchanged, indicating that much of the shift came from respondents who had previously been undecided or willing to consider the possibility.

Among respondents identifying with the right, 62% supported full occupation of Gaza, compared with 32% of the center-right. Opposition reached 66% in the center, 88% among the center-left and 91% on the left. Only 9% of right-wing respondents rejected occupation under any circumstances.

Religious identification produced a similarly wide gap.

Sixty-four percent of secular Jews opposed occupation under any circumstances, compared with 16% of religious Jews and 13% of ultra-Orthodox Jews.

The latest findings follow an August JPPI survey that found widespread skepticism that a US-backed agreement for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw fully from Gaza would ever be carried out.

In that survey, 58% of Israelis said they expected the existing situation in Gaza to remain largely unchanged, while only 3% believed Hamas would completely disarm and Israel would withdraw from the entire Strip. Among Jewish respondents, virtually none expected that full scenario to materialize.

JPPI said the latest responses should therefore be understood in a context in which most Israelis do not regard complete withdrawal and Hamas disarmament as an imminent outcome.

The September poll also found that Israelis remain sharply divided over whether the country can consider itself victorious in the multi-front war that began with the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack.

Forty percent of Israelis rated their sense that Israel is winning or has won the war at four or five on a five-point scale, compared with 37% who gave the two lowest ratings. The positive figure stood at 43% in September 2025.

Among right-wing respondents, 77% gave Israel’s victory a rating of four or five, compared with 44% in the center-right and 16% in the center.

Just 7% of center-left respondents gave one of the two highest ratings, while no respondents identifying with the left did so.

JPPI noted that the overall rise in the sense of victory from 37% in August to 40% in September was concentrated almost entirely among right-wing respondents, whose positive assessment jumped from 67% to 77%.

The September index additionally found significant differences between Jewish and Arab Israelis over the relationship between Israeli policy and rising antisemitism abroad.

Forty-four percent of Jewish Israelis said the increase in global antisemitism was “not at all” caused by Israeli policy, up from 38% last year. Fifty-seven percent of Jewish respondents said Israel should make no policy changes because of increasing antisemitism.

JPPI conducted the survey from September 1-3.

The Jewish sample included 663 respondents from the Madad.com panel, while 206 Arab Israelis were surveyed by Afkar Research, approximately half online and half by telephone.