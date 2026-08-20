Trump puts $206 million behind Gaza force to disarm Hamas — but Israel won’t leave until the guns are gone

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the G7 summit, Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

President Donald Trump is putting more than $206 million behind an international force for Gaza, the first major US financial commitment to his plan to disarm Hamas and reshape the Strip after the war.

The International Stabilization Force would support the dismantling of Hamas’s weapons and terror infrastructure, secure territory following any IDF withdrawal, protect humanitarian operations, and help train new Palestinian police. Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo and Albania have already pledged troops.

But the central battle remains unresolved: who moves first. Trump’s plan envisions an Israeli withdrawal alongside Gaza’s demilitarization, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has drawn a firm red line — no IDF withdrawal until Hamas is genuinely and verifiably disarmed.

The $206 million commitment sends a clear message that Washington intends to push ahead. But without Hamas surrendering its weapons, the force Trump wants to deploy may have no path into Gaza at all.