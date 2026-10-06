WATCH: Former hostage Bar Kuperstein dons tefillin at the Nova site on the third anniversary of the massacre October 6, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-former-hostage-bar-kuperstein-dons-tefillin-at-the-nova-site-on-the-third-anniversary-of-the-massacre/ Email Print Former hostage Bar Kuperstein returned to the Nova festival site on the eve of the third October 7 anniversary to lay tefillin for the murdered, urging others to join the beautiful and holy tribute. Bar KupershteinNova FestivalOct. 7th massacretefillin