Almost 1 million Israelis sought mental health help after Oct. 7

The destruction caused by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Kissufim on October 7, 2023, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, November 1, 2023. (Photo by Erik Marmor/Flash90)

One-quarter of Israelis who reached out to the psychological support hotline were children, teenagers or young adults.

By World Israel News Staff

Nearly one million Israelis contacted a mental health support hotline in the three years following the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre, according to a new report from ERAN, an Israeli organization providing urgent psychological help.

The report, released by ERAN ahead of the third anniversary of October 7, details a sharp increase in the number of Israelis seeking emotional and mental health support since the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel, during which terrorists carried out mass killings and other atrocities, including mutilation and rape.

According to the report, ERAN staff fielded 928,911 requests for help from Israelis during the three-year period. Most of the outreach came through phone calls to ERAN’s hotline, while 154,307 people contacted the organization through digital channels, including WhatsApp, text messages and email.

Among those seeking help were approximately 160,000 active-duty soldiers and reservists. A plurality of their calls focused on feelings of isolation — potentially reflecting the prolonged periods many service members spent away from their homes and families during the war.

“The three years of war have confronted us with a harsh and ongoing reality,” said David Koren, the CEO of Eran, in a media statement. “Behind every call for help stands a person grappling with pain, loss, anxiety, loneliness, or burnout — and often a combination of these.”

Callers raised a range of issues, including depression, panic, anxiety, isolation, loneliness and general emotional distress. Nearly 3% of the calls involved people who expressed suicidal thoughts, according to the report.

The report also highlighted the impact of the prolonged conflict on younger Israelis. Approximately one-quarter of those who contacted ERAN were children, teenagers or young adults under the age of 24 — a demographic that represented a smaller proportion of ERAN’s contacts before the war.

“The report reminds us that precisely within the illusion of routine, it is vital to notice those who are struggling and identify signs of distress,” Shiri Daniels, ERAN’s national professional director, said. She urged the public to “ask people directly about suicide” when concerns arise.

“Listen closely,” Daniels said. “That way, we can offer help before their distress deepens.”