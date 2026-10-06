WATCH: Israel marks three years since the brutal Oct. 7 massacre October 6, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israel-marks-three-years-since-the-brutal-oct-7-massacre/ Email Print Three years ago, on the bloodiest and blackest day in Israel’s history, thousands of Palestinian terrorists from Gaza invaded southern Israel, butchering more than 1,200 innocent civilians and kidnapping over 250 others. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/HtiAaZHzi6lULeMx.mp4 HamashostagesmemorialOct. 7th massacre