Trump blames France unrest on mass migration, warns Islam seeks to ‘take over’ country

More than a quarter of a million demonstrators took to the streets across France on Tuesday.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US President Donald Trump blamed unrest in France on mass migration, arguing that the demonstrations reflect a broader threat from Islam as hundreds of thousands of people protested across the country over education conditions.

“What’s happening in France is nothing less than out of control mass migration. This isn’t about schools, this is about Islam wanting to take over a once great Country! “ Trump wrote on Truth Social.

French students have blocked entrances to hundreds of high schools since late September, demanding improved conditions.

Some of the demonstrations have resulted in sporadic clashes with security forces.

More than a quarter of a million demonstrators took to the streets across France on Tuesday.

Trump’s comments come ahead of the November midterm elections as MAGA commentators have circulated videos of the unrest and portrayed the demonstrations as a warning for the United States if Democrats return to power.

Trump ally Glenn Beck said Monday that the “riots in France are a clear warning to the rest of the West.”

Right-wing commentator Dave Rubin posted footage recorded at a French train station to his 1.6 million followers, writing, “This will come to America if the Democrats take power again.”

The Trump administration has made immigration enforcement a central part of its domestic policy, carrying out widespread deportations and reducing illegal border crossings.

It has also moved to restrict legal immigration through lower refugee caps and stricter vetting procedures for foreign nationals.

Concerns about European migration and political trends have also featured in the administration’s foreign policy.

The US national security strategy released in December said Europe faced “civilizational erasure” and said the United States would be “cultivating resistance” to existing political trends.

Vice President JD Vance has also been a vocal critic of Europe over the issue.