Netanyahu warns Hamas may try to influence Israeli elections with attacks

Israel’s prime minister vows to use “overwhelming force” against Hamas if the terror group strikes Israel ahead of the October 27 Knesset election.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Tuesday that Hamas may attempt attacks against Israel ahead of the upcoming elections in an effort to influence the vote, pledging that Israel would respond with “overwhelming force” if the terrorist organization does so.

Speaking at the start of a government meeting on the eve of the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre, Netanyahu said Israel was prepared for attempts by Hamas to use its remaining military capabilities against the country.

“Precisely because Hamas is so weak, it will try to challenge us with the remainder of its forces ahead of the elections to try to influence them,” Netanyahu said.

“We are prepared for this; first and foremost, we will thwart such attempts, and in any case, we will respond with overwhelming force if they make this mistake.”

Netanyahu opened his remarks by commemorating those killed during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack and Israeli soldiers who have fallen in the ensuing war.

“On the eve of October 7th, we remember with grief and pain our heroes who fell in the War of Redemption and our brothers and sisters who fell in the terrible massacre in the Gaza border communities: Women, men, children, babies who were murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters,” he said.

The prime minister said Israel had killed approximately 4,000 of the 6,000 terrorists who participated in the Oct. 7 invasion.

“None of them have immunity,” Netanyahu said. “We will reach all of them, and Hamas rule in Gaza will be eradicated.”

Netanyahu argued that Israel’s strategic position has dramatically improved over the past three years, saying the country had reversed the situation it faced following the massacre.

“Over these past three years, two things have happened: First – we have turned the tables,” he said. “The State of Israel is the strongest country in the Middle East, and our enemies are weaker than ever.”

He also highlighted the recovery of Israeli communities near the Gaza border, saying approximately 90% of residents displaced from the area had returned to their homes.

“There is tremendous momentum in construction and rehabilitation in the Western Negev – in the cities, kibbutzim, and moshavim,” Netanyahu said. “Young couples are coming there to start new lives.”

“This is the victory of the spirit over evil, the victory of Israel over its enemies,” he added, saying a similar recovery was taking place in northern Israel.

Netanyahu concluded his remarks with a warning directed at Israel’s enemies across the region.

“I say to all our enemies: Look at what we did to you across seven fronts in the War of Redemption,” he said.

“Do not mess with us.”