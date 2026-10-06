Mamdani’s $30 million antisemitism initiative to fund anti-Israel groups

The Arab American Association of New York, which is receiving funds, was led for more than a decade by anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour (pictured). (AP/Invision/Amy Harris)

The P.A.T.H organization, which is receiving funds, was led for more than a decade by anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is directing millions of dollars in expanded hate crime prevention funding to community-based organizations, drawing criticism from Jewish groups over grants benefiting organizations with anti-Israel positions.

Mamdani announced $6.4 million for Partners Against the Hate (P.A.T.H.) grants as part of a broader $26 million community violence prevention framework.

According to the New York Post, organizations benefiting from the P.A.T.H. expansion include the Arab American Association of New York, an anti-Israel group.

The Arab American Association of New York, which is receiving funds, was led for more than a decade by anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour, whom the Post described as Mamdani’s mentor.

Since Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack, the organization has supported anti-Israel protests and encampments, according to the Post.

Data from OpenTheBooks showed that it received $3.3 million in city funding between 2017 and 2024.

The funding approach closely resembles proposals from Jews For Racial & Economic Justice (JFREJ), a progressive advocacy organization that endorsed Mamdani.

JFREJ and other participating groups oppose the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism and have criticized Israel.

Mamdani has expressed support for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions against Israel and has not agreed that Israel should exist as a Jewish state.

More than 25 New York City-based Jewish organizations, including the New York Jewish Alliance, JewBelong and End Jewish Hatred, signed an open letter saying the plan “falls dangerously short” of confronting threats to Jewish residents.

The coalition said the proposal “reaches back eight years to highlight right-wing terrorist attacks in other cities, while failing to discuss, or even mention, a single anti-Jewish incident that occurred in New York in the past three years.”

The ADL and UJA-Federation have also criticized the allocations, arguing that directing anti-hate funding through organizations holding anti-Israel positions weakens efforts to protect Jewish New Yorkers.

Mamdani and his supporters maintain that local public safety programs are separate from foreign policy disputes.

NYPD figures cited by the Post showed antisemitic hate crimes rising 8% through August, with anti-Jewish incidents accounting for a disproportionate share of reported hate crimes citywide.