Ballot box jihad: The non-violent conquest of the West

The late spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Yusuf al-Qaradawi, speaking in Qatar in 2007, said that “Islam will conquer Europe without resorting to the sword or fighting.”

By Robert Williams, Gatestone Institute

“This could be the first election in Sweden where the Muslim immigration that we have had is decisive in a parliamentary election,” predicted the leader of the Sweden Democrats, Jimmie Åkesson, days before Sweden’s election on September 13.

He was right. Sweden’s center-right Sweden Democrats government indeed lost the elections by a razor-thin margin—reportedly just 50,000 votes—corresponding to just three seats in parliament.

The next government will almost certainly be a socialist one.

“Voters who, or whose parents, grew up outside Europe overwhelmingly favoured the Left,” Brussels Signal wrote in its analysis of an exit poll by SVT, Sweden’s national public broadcaster:

“The Social Democrats received 38 percent of their votes, the Left Party 21 percent, the Greens 7 percent, and the Centre Party 4 percent. Together, these parties accounted for 70 per cent, against 27 per cent for the four parties of the outgoing right-wing bloc.”

The tiny socialist majority was won through heavy voter mobilization within immigrant communities, which tipped the balance.

Turnout rose around 3 points to 67.5% in the almost exclusively urban districts, where mainly Muslim immigrants live.

“This election has in part been about voter mobilization, which is unusual ​in Sweden,” noted Gustav Karreskog Rehbinder, founder of AI analysis firm Vera Policy, which broke down the election results for Reuters.

According to Fredrik Karrholm, a member of the Swedish parliament and the author of Gangster Violence:

“A poll by the respected Novus institute before the election found that of Muslim respondents, around 80 percent intended to vote for either the Social Democrats or the Left party.

“In some districts with large immigrant populations, the results are striking. For example, in Rosengård Centrum in Malmö, the Social Democrats and Left Party together received, according to the preliminary count, 95.2 percent of the vote…

“This pattern predates the present government…

“During the last parliamentary term, around 200,000 people were given citizenship under rules that imposed very few demands on applicants—not even a requirement to speak or write Swedish. The majority of those granted citizenship were from outside Europe….

“Immigration to Sweden has not only brought crime, social problems, and unemployment—now the government that was successfully starting to solve these problems has been voted out because of immigration itself.”

For a brief moment, it had seemed as if Sweden was finally beginning to turn things around.

In 2022, Sweden voted in a center-right government that ruled with the parliamentary backing of the Sweden Democrats—a first in Swedish politics.

This government sought to implement the most restrictive overhauls of Swedish asylum and immigration policies in Swedish history with crackdowns on asylum and migrant flows while making it harder for immigrants to acquire permanent residence and Swedish citizenship.

After decades of lawlessness, the center-right government, now voted out, had also sought to crack down on crime by finally openly linking migration to gang violence, parallel societies, and integration failures.

The results were dramatic: In December 2025, Reuters reported:

“The number of shootings in Sweden has more than halved since hitting a peak in 2022, reflecting new policing approaches introduced by the right-wing government, which is readying for parliamentary elections next year. Shooting incidents fell to 147 so far this year, a 63% decrease compared to 2022 when there were 390 shootings and a 49% decrease compared to 2024, according to a Reuters analysis of official figures.”

The government also began to scrutinize the detrimental effects of Islam in Sweden, including the launch of a government investigation into the Islamist infiltration of Swedish society.

This past spring, the government announced that it would be dropping the entire concept of “Islamophobia.”

Sweden, in short, had been on the road to becoming Swedish again—but if the election results lead to a new socialist government, that will no longer happen: The Left Party alone is deeply infiltrated by Islamists and terrorist supporters, with several of its politicians caught celebrating the October 7, 2023, Hamas invasion of Israel, with some handing out candy on the streets to mark their joy at the massacres of Israelis.

In addition, several candidates were found to have shared content praising or expressing support for designated terrorist organizations, including Hamas, Hezbollah, the PFLP, and Al-Qaeda, while multiple candidates shared classic antisemitic tropes, Holocaust denial, and homophobia.

These revelations, all dug up by the Swedish press, forced the Left Party to remove at least 33 of its most extremist candidates, an astounding number.

Many other radicals within the party kept their parliamentary seats, including MPs Ilona Szatmári Waldau and Samuel Gonzalez Westling, who sent open letters of support to Palestinian terrorists held in Israeli prisons for serious offenses, such as ordering suicide bombings and torturing and murdering an Israeli soldier.

In October 2025, the party’s top leadership, including party leader Nooshi Dadgostar, hosted two visiting Palestinians from the Fatah Revolutionary Council inside the Swedish Parliament.

The two guests were known for having publicly praised terrorist acts and spreading Jew-hatred.

If you think any of this harmed the party, you would be wrong: The scandals actually served to boost it; they gained the party six new seats in the election.

There is a name for what just happened in Sweden: Ballot box jihad. It is an Islamist tactic, favored by the Muslim Brotherhood.

“In the Middle East, democracy and elections are various means to one end: the establishment of a decidedly undemocratic form of law—Islamic, or Sharia Law,” Raymond Ibrahim wrote about the Egyptian elections in 2012, which, for a brief moment, brought the Muslim Brotherhood to power.

“An Egyptian cleric, Dr. Talat Zahran, proclaimed that it is ‘obligatory to cheat at elections, a beautiful thing’—meaning that voting is a tool, an instrument, the only value of which is to empower Sharia. Another cleric, Hazim Shuman… issued a fatwa that likened voting for Islamist candidates to a ‘jihad,’ or a holy war, adding that paradise awaits whoever is ‘martyred’ during the electoral campaign.”

The same tactic applies to the Islamist project of nonviolent conquest of the West.

The late spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Yusuf al-Qaradawi, speaking in Qatar in 2007, said that “Islam will conquer Europe without resorting to the sword or fighting. The conquest will be through da’wah [proselytizing] and ideology.”

Ballot box jihad is part of achieving this conquest.

Sameh Egyptson, an Egyptian-Swedish academic, writer, and expert on political Islam, has been warning about Islamist infiltration of the political system for years.

He has recently cautioned, among other things, against clan voting as an erosion of democracy.

Clan voting is when extended families and even entire ethnic communities vote collectively as a bloc for the same candidate or party.

Although clan voting as such is not illegal in Sweden, two newly elected Muslim candidates from the Left Party are already suspected of electoral fraud, including bribing or unduly influencing voters to vote for them and pre-marking their own names on ballots.

This outcome is possibly what many socialists have been planning all along: To stay in power forever by importing new voters from the Third World.

Sweden is a warning, not only to the rest of Europe but to the Western world at large.