WATCH: Singer Bryan Adams expresses support for Gaza during Munich concert October 6, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-singer-bryan-adams-expresses-support-for-gaza-during-munich-concert/ Email Print Joining a wave of entertainers, Bryan Adams ended his Munich concert by dedicating “All for Love” to Gaza’s children, never mentioning Israeli children who perished in the October 7 massacre. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/4FDKmGUG9Zoc0Hva.mp4 anti-IsraelBryan AdamsGaza