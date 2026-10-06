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WATCH: Singer Bryan Adams expresses support for Gaza during Munich concert

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Joining a wave of entertainers, Bryan Adams ended his Munich concert by dedicating “All for Love” to Gaza’s children, never mentioning Israeli children who perished in the October 7 massacre.

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