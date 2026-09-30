WATCH: Mamdani heckled while visiting Crown Heights sukkah

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani faced jeers of “antisemite” from Jewish residents while visiting a Crown Heights sukkah for Sukkot alongside Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who recently called for the arrest of Prime Minister Netanyahu, was invited to the Sukkah of Deborah Halberstam on Carroll St. and New York Ave. A large group of Crown Heights residents and neighbors gathered… pic.twitter.com/SuugvannEa

Mayor Mamdani rolled into Crown Heights with black SUVs and a security detail.

The neighborhood didn’t greet a guest.

They greeted the man they hold responsible for the climate Jews are living in. “You’re an antisemite”

You can fund a bad “strategy.”

You can’t buy trust. pic.twitter.com/44Wl2aoUJ3

— Moshe Spern (@moshespern) September 30, 2026