WATCH: Mamdani heckled while visiting Crown Heights sukkah September 30, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mamdani-heckled-while-visiting-crown-heights-sukkah/ Email Print NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani faced jeers of “antisemite” from Jewish residents while visiting a Crown Heights sukkah for Sukkot alongside Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James. 🚨 Mayor Mamdani Visits Crown Heights Sukkah 🚨 Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who recently called for the arrest of Prime Minister Netanyahu, was invited to the Sukkah of Deborah Halberstam on Carroll St. and New York Ave. A large group of Crown Heights residents and neighbors gathered… pic.twitter.com/SuugvannEa — Shchuna News (@ch_shchuna770) September 30, 2026 Mayor Mamdani rolled into Crown Heights with black SUVs and a security detail. The neighborhood didn’t greet a guest. They greeted the man they hold responsible for the climate Jews are living in. “You’re an antisemite” You can fund a bad “strategy.” You can’t buy trust. pic.twitter.com/44Wl2aoUJ3 — Moshe Spern (@moshespern) September 30, 2026 AntisemitismSukkotZohran Mamdani