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WATCH: Mamdani heckled while visiting Crown Heights sukkah

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NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani faced jeers of “antisemite” from Jewish residents while visiting a Crown Heights sukkah for Sukkot alongside Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James.

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