WATCH: Qatari PM dodges foreign influence charges, flips blame onto Israel

Pressed on Qatar’s outsized spending in American affairs, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani dodged the question, instead accusing Israel and Netanyahu of manipulating U.S. public opinion.

Qatar’s PM on Netanyahu:

Netanyahu stood up on the podium. He criticized the Mayor of New York. He criticized the influencers. He criticized the students. He criticized a lot of things in the United States.

Now who’s interfering and meddling with United States politics? Is it… pic.twitter.com/7UgjIPbrP5

— Clash Report (@clashreport) September 29, 2026