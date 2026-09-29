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WATCH: Qatari PM dodges foreign influence charges, flips blame onto Israel

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Pressed on Qatar’s outsized spending in American affairs, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani dodged the question, instead accusing Israel and Netanyahu of manipulating U.S. public opinion.

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