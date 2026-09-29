WATCH: Qatari PM dodges foreign influence charges, flips blame onto Israel September 29, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-qatari-pm-dodges-foreign-influence-charges-flips-blame-onto-israel/ Email Print Pressed on Qatar’s outsized spending in American affairs, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani dodged the question, instead accusing Israel and Netanyahu of manipulating U.S. public opinion. Qatar’s PM on Netanyahu: Netanyahu stood up on the podium. He criticized the Mayor of New York. He criticized the influencers. He criticized the students. He criticized a lot of things in the United States. Now who’s interfering and meddling with United States politics? Is it… pic.twitter.com/7UgjIPbrP5 — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 29, 2026 Qatar’s PM: If you just think about it logically, if Qatar has all this influence and all these billions that have been invested in American universities and is influencing public opinion, you would see Qatar as the number one aid recipient of the United States. You would see… pic.twitter.com/cpZYsV5hYG — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 29, 2026 foreign influenceQatarSheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani