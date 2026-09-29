WATCH: IDF eliminates Hamas Northern Brigade commander September 29, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-eliminates-hamas-northern-brigade-commander/ Email Print Israel eliminated Izz al-Din Bik, the Hamas Northern Gaza Brigade commander who escaped an earlier attempt on his life, who commanded terrorists across Gaza neighborhoods and helped plan the October 7 massacre. IDF Footage of the elimination of Izz al-Din al-Bik, commander of Hamas’s Northern Gaza Brigade last night. https://t.co/lTUTXo9uWc pic.twitter.com/u7P15BIp57 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 29, 2026 GazaHamasIDF