WATCH: Updated Google Maps reveal extent of Gaza destruction September 28, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-updated-google-maps-reveal-extent-of-gaza-destruction/ Email Print Updated satellite imagery reveals the sweeping destruction across Gaza, where the IDF was forced to clear Hamas terrorists from schools, mosques, hospitals, and residential buildings the group had infiltrated. Google Earth updated the images of Gaza. It’s devastating. pic.twitter.com/msaKW0Wz3T — Carolina ❤️🔥 (@realCarola2Hope) September 27, 2026 GazaIDFsatellite