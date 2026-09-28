Iranian missile strike injured 8 US Marines in Strait of Hormuz, report says

None of the Marines sustained critical injuries.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Eight US Marines were injured when an Iranian anti-ship cruise missile hit a maritime vessel they were operating in the Strait of Hormuz on Sept. 14, 2026, an attack that the Pentagon did not publicly disclose at the time, NBC News reported.

Three US officials told NBC News that the eight Marines were members of a battalion landing team.

Seven were enlisted personnel and one was an officer. They were operating aboard a non-commissioned commercial or maritime vessel, rather than a US Navy warship, when the missile struck.

None of the Marines sustained critical injuries.

They suffered smoke inhalation and possible traumatic brain injuries after experiencing concussion symptoms, including headaches.

All eight returned to duty shortly after the attack.

The injuries were added to the Pentagon’s Defense Casualty Analysis System about 10 days after the Sept. 14 strike. US defense officials said concussion symptoms can take days to appear and noted that the casualty database is not updated in real time.

As of Wednesday, the Defense Casualty Analysis System listed 861 US service members as injured in the conflict.

Separately, British counterterrorism police are investigating whether Iran was behind a suspected bomb plot targeting RAF Fairford, a British air base that US forces have operated from during operations against Iran, The Telegraph reported Sunday.

Five men were arrested after authorities received reports of three suspicious vans traveling toward the Gloucestershire air base shortly after midnight, according to The Telegraph.

The men were arrested under the Explosives Act and on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act.