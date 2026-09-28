Secret strike in Hormuz: Iranian missile hit ship, injuring eight US marines

An Iranian cruise missile slammed into a vessel carrying US Marines in the Strait of Hormuz, injuring eight American service members — but the Pentagon never publicly disclosed the September 14 attack, according to NBC News.

The Marines suffered smoke inhalation and concussion symptoms, including headaches. None was seriously injured, and all eight later returned to duty. Officials said they were not aboard a US Navy ship, but have not revealed what kind of vessel Iran struck.

The revelation intensifies questions over the Pentagon’s handling of wartime casualty information. Separate reports have alleged that some US deaths were absent from the official casualty count and some injuries were understated — accusations the military strongly disputes.