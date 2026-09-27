Jerusalem denounces Russian attacks on Kyiv in which 14-year-old Israeli died

Rescue workers clear the rubble of an office building damaged in a Russian drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

The victim was identified as 14-year-old Daniel Omansky.

By JNS

Israel on Friday condemned recent Russian attacks on Kyiv in which a 14-year-old Israeli was killed and 20 people, including the boy’s mother, were injured.

“Our condolences to the family, and the families who lost their loved ones in recent attacks on Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine and wishing quick recovery to the wounded,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

Ukraine’s Chief Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman posted footage on Friday from the scene where a Russian drone apparently impacted a residential building in Kyiv, where the Israelis were hit.

“A horrific Russian drone attack on a residential building in Kyiv! A 14-year-old boy from Israel was killed … many were injured … I’m at the site of the attack—I’m praying for the recovery of the injured,” Azman tweeted.

In the recording, he called the attack a “war crime” that targets all nationalities, including Ukrainians, Russians, and Jews.

A horrific russian drone attack on a residential building in Kyiv! A 14-year-old boy from Israel was killed… many were injured… I’m at the site of the attack—I’m praying for the recovery of the injured pic.twitter.com/SlLKsx8DJZ — Chief Rabbi Of Ukraine Moshe Azman (@RabbiUkraine) September 25, 2026

Ynet identified the victim as Daniel Omansky, who was struck overnight Thursday by a Russian drone while in a building not far from the Israeli embassy in the central Pecherskyi district.

The report quoted Israel’s Foreign Ministry as saying in a separate statement, “Israel’s consul in Kyiv and the Israelis in the Distress Abroad Department in the Consular Affairs Division have been handling the case since receiving the report, maintaining continuous contact with his family and providing it with all necessary assistance during this difficult time.”

The drone hit the building between the 10th and 11th floors, the Kyiv Independent outlet cited the police as saying.

At least seven people, including two children, one of whom was Omansky, died in Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital on Sept. 25, the report added.