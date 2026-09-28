Report: Iran refusing to compromise on nuclear issues

Government supporters hold Iranian flags and pictures of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, during a ceremony honoring the armed forces and those killed in the war with Israel and the U.S. at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iran reportedly believes Republicans will lose November’s midterm elections, affecting Trump’s strategy.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran is refusing to compromise on any of the issues surrounding its nuclear development program, despite efforts by mediators to persuade Tehran to make concessions that could end hostilities with Washington and pave the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Sources told the Journal that Iran’s leadership remains steadfast on the nuclear issue, with senior officials believing the Islamic Republic can withstand continued American and international pressure.

Regional sources told the Journal that Iran believes it can continue to withstand pressure from the United States, both militarily and economically, and therefore sees little reason to rush back to the negotiating table.

The Journal reported that Tehran had appeared closer to making a concession earlier this year during talks involving Vice President JD Vance. However, Iran reportedly sought a guarantee that Israel would not attack the Islamic Republic after any agreement was reached.

Iranian officials appear to believe that time is on their side and that continued economic and military pressure will not force Tehran to abandon its position.

Umer Karim, a researcher on Gulf security at the UK’s University of Birmingham, told the Journal that a significant concession by either side appears unlikely at the moment.

“Right now, a concession at this time by any party would be considered an expression of weakness by the other and not just a willingness to settle matters,” Karim told the outlet.

Karim added that Iran’s leadership broadly believes the Republican Party will lose the upcoming US midterm elections in November. According to his assessment, Iranian officials believe such an outcome could make President Donald Trump more likely to resume a broader bombing campaign and return to an all-out war against Iran.