WATCH: Nova festival survivor blasts ‘NAZA’ filmmakers at New York premiere

Oct. 7 and Nova festival survivor Rom El-Hai blasted the filmmakers behind the defamatory film NAZA, branding them traitors to Israel and likening them to Jews who historically collaborated with their enemies.

Rom El-Hai, a survivor of the Oct. 7 attack on the Nova music festival, told protestors outside the New York Film Festival premiere of “NAZA” that “it doesn’t surprise [him]” that the festival would screen a film made by “traitors” to the Israeli cause:

“If there is someone here… pic.twitter.com/Z1j8vSZTnl

— Variety (@Variety) September 26, 2026