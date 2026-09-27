WATCH: Nova festival survivor blasts ‘NAZA’ filmmakers at New York premiere September 27, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-nova-festival-survivor-blasts-naza-filmmakers-at-new-york-premiere/ Email Print Oct. 7 and Nova festival survivor Rom El-Hai blasted the filmmakers behind the defamatory film NAZA, branding them traitors to Israel and likening them to Jews who historically collaborated with their enemies. Rom El-Hai, a survivor of the Oct. 7 attack on the Nova music festival, told protestors outside the New York Film Festival premiere of “NAZA” that “it doesn’t surprise [him]” that the festival would screen a film made by “traitors” to the Israeli cause: “If there is someone here… pic.twitter.com/Z1j8vSZTnl — Variety (@Variety) September 26, 2026 HamasNAZANova Festival