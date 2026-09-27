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WATCH: Nova festival survivor blasts ‘NAZA’ filmmakers at New York premiere

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Oct. 7 and Nova festival survivor Rom El-Hai blasted the filmmakers behind the defamatory film NAZA, branding them traitors to Israel and likening them to Jews who historically collaborated with their enemies.

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