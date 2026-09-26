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WATCH: Antisemitic streamer disparages fallen Navy SEALs, laughs at their deaths

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Streamer Hasan Piker laughed at the deaths of two Navy SEALs who drowned in the Arabian Sea after one jumped in to save the other, exposing his hatred for America.

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