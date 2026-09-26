WATCH: Antisemitic streamer disparages fallen Navy SEALs, laughs at their deaths

Streamer Hasan Piker laughed at the deaths of two Navy SEALs who drowned in the Arabian Sea after one jumped in to save the other, exposing his hatred for America.

Hamas Piker mocking dead Navy SEALs…I tell ya…the more I hear from this Hamas Piker guy, the more I don't care for him. pic.twitter.com/peVdcbBhEd — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) September 25, 2026