Katz pushes back against Syrian President, says Golan Heights is ‘part of Israel forever’

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz attends a memorial ceremony for fallen Israeli soldiers of the 1973 Yom Kippur War at the National Hall of Remembrance at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, September 22, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The IDF entered the summit of Mount Hermon and the security zone in Syria following the fall of Assad to prevent threats against Israel.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday that the Golan Heights would remain under Israeli sovereignty and warned Syria against threatening Israeli forces or territory, responding to remarks by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the United Nations General Assembly.

Al-Sharaa reaffirmed Damascus’ claim to the Golan Heights, saying US President Donald Trump had no authority to give the territory to Israel.

“Trump does not own the Golan Heights,” al-Sharaa said.

The Syrian president also recalled a previous meeting with Trump in which he said he challenged the president over the issue.

“Why don’t you give New Jersey to the Israelis? You do not own the Golan Heights to give them away, but you do own New Jersey,” al-Sharaa said.

Katz rejected the Syrian president’s position and said Israel considers its sovereignty over the Golan permanent.

“My clear answer to the Syrian President who made loud declarations in the UN: the Golan Heights is under Israeli sovereignty; it is an integral part of the State of Israel forever,” Katz declared.

Addressing Israel’s military presence beyond the Golan Heights, Katz said Israel would not return to earlier security arrangements.

“We will not withdraw from Mount Hermon and the security zones that were conquered in 1973 and given over in the Disengagement Agreement in 1974 under conditions which were violated when Syria became an Iranian base and threat on our borders.”

Katz said the IDF entered the summit of Mount Hermon and the security zone in Syria following the fall of Assad to prevent threats against Israel.

He said Israeli forces would remain while threats from Syrian security forces or other jihadist groups and organizations persisted along the border.

The defense minister also warned Damascus against attacks on Israeli troops or Israeli territory within Syria.

“If they attack our forces or the territory of the State of Israel within Syria, we will have to act and respond, and any territory we take this time will remain ours forever, in accordance with the laws of war.

“We will not allow Syria to become a threat to the State of Israel, and we will act to prevent this when necessary.”