Netherlands reverses Eurovision boycott over Israel’s participation after Spain and Lithuania announcements

“We understand that participation in the Eurovision Song Contest evokes mixed feelings in the Netherlands,” said Jet de Ranitz, chairman of the NPO’s board.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

The Netherlands announced it will return to the Eurovision Song Contest next year after boycotting the 2026 international competition in protest of Israel’s participation due to the country’s military actions in the Gaza Strip during its war with the Hamas terrorist group.

The Dutch public broadcaster AVROTROS pulled out of the 2026 Eurovision and said last month it would also not participate in the 2027 edition, claiming the competition could “no longer be considered neutral” due to Israel’s participation.

The Dutch national broadcaster NPO has since taken over responsibility for the Eurovision and confirmed this week that the Netherlands will compete in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest in Bulgaria.

An “independent team of experts” will be involved in selecting the country’s entry and live coverage of the 2027 Eurovision semi-finals and final will be broadcast on NOS, NPO announced.

“We understand that participation in the Eurovision Song Contest evokes mixed feelings in the Netherlands,” said Jet de Ranitz, chairman of the NPO’s board.

“We have explicitly asked the EBU to once again make the unifying character of the festival an important part of the event, in recognition of a time of geopolitical unrest, war, and polarization. The Song Contest was originally founded to bring people in Europe together, to bring them together after the Second World War. We are seeking that connection again now by paying attention to what is happening in the world and giving space to the conversation about it. To help shape and promote this course, we, as the Dutch public broadcaster, want to also be part of the Eurovision Song Contest again. This way we can truly live up to ‘United by Music’ together.”

“It is important that, as a public broadcaster, we remain part of this unifying European event at this moment in particular, an event that wants to take serious steps towards a format that better reflects the times we live in,” said Jurre Bosman, NPO’s director of media.

“It also means we are responding to the wishes of hundreds of thousands of Dutch Eurovision fans, and that is ultimately what we are here for as a public broadcaster.”

The Netherlands is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest, taking part in the first competition back in 1956. Eurovision Director Martin Green said the competition is “delighted to welcome the Netherlands back.”

“We value the constructive conversations we have had with NPO and look forward to working together to reinforce the Contest as a place that truly reflects the spirit of ‘United By Music,’” he added.

“In a world that is increasingly divided, the Eurovision Song Contest provides a unique space for people and countries to come together through music, share in a common experience and find connection. With that in mind, we are very happy that the Netherlands is once again joining the Eurovision family on stage in Burgas next May.”

Five countries withdrew from the 2026 Eurovision because of Israel’s involvement: Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Spain. Next year’s edition of the contest will take place in Burgas, Bulgaria, in May.

Ireland confirmed earlier this month that it will boycott Eurovision for a second year in 2027, citing the “appalling and ongoing loss of lives in Gaza.”

José Pablo López, the president of Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE, said this week he recommends Spain boycott the Eurovision for a second year in a row because it was “deeply painful” to see Israel be allowed to participate “despite everything, and given this situation that is still being experienced in Gaza.”

Green said on Tuesday that Eurovision organizers await RTVE’s final decision about next year’s song contest. He mentioned a slew of updated Eurovision rules announced in August to ensure that the competition remains fair, transparent, safe, and welcoming.

“We regret that, despite these changes, a recommendation will be made that RTVE does not take part in the Contest next year,” Green said.

“RTVE has been part of the Eurovision Song Contest since 1961, and we value its long contribution to the Contest. We’d be disappointed not to have Spain join us in Bulgaria, and we hope to see RTVE back in the Contest in the future.”

Lithuania’s public broadcaster LRT said this week it is not considering withdrawing from next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

“The [European Broadcasting Union] EBU decides on matters related to the organization of the contest, and LRT, as a member of the EBU, adheres to and respects the decisions made collectively within the organization,” it said.