Susan Sarandon, socialist congressional candidate arrested while protesting Netanyahu’s UN speech

Susan Sarandon arrested at protest against PM Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the UN General Assembly, September 24, 2026. (Screenshot: X)

Video shows police officers placing zip ties around the hands of actors Sarandon and Einbinder before directing them toward an NYPD bus.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The NYPD arrested 104 people, including actors Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder and congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier, during an anti-Israel protest near the United Nations on Thursday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the UN General Assembly.

Those arrested had joined a sit-in on First Avenue, several blocks from UN headquarters, ahead of Netanyahu’s speech.

Video showed police officers placing zip ties around the hands of Sarandon and Einbinder before directing them toward an NYPD bus.

Demonstrators chanted during the protest, while many wore shirts reading, “Fund people not bombs.” Signs carried by participants included “Stop arming Israel” and “End the genocide.”

Chevalier condemned Netanyahu’s presence in New York and accused him of war crimes.

“Benjamin Netanyahu belongs at The Hague, not in the streets of New York City, and certainly not addressing the United Nations General Assembly,” Chevalier said. “I refuse to allow a war criminal to roam the streets of our city unchallenged.”

Several House primary winners expected to enter Congress also participated in the demonstration, including Brad Lander of New York, Melat Kiros of Colorado, Adam Hamawy of New Jersey and Chris Rabb of Pennsylvania.

Jewish Voice for Peace said comedian Caleb Hearon, author Glennon Doyle, Chevalier and former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning were also among those detained.

Cynthia Nixon and far-left streamer Hasan Piker attended the protest as well.

Netanyahu was delivering his address to the UN General Assembly while the demonstration took place nearby. His appearance drew protests outside the international body as participants gathered to oppose Israel and its military policies.