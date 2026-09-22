Man eats pork outside Chabad Lubavitch HQ on Yom Kippur

A man with a pig's head in front of Chabad Lubavitch headquarters in Crown Heights, New York, on Yom Kippur. (X Screenshot)

Security forces and various officials present at the location intervened rapidly to calm tempers, prevent escalation, and disperse the gathering that had formed.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

A shocking and provocative incident unfolded on Yom Kippur at the entrance to 770 Eastern Parkway, the world headquarters of Chabad-Lubavitch in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

The disturbing act shattered the sanctity of the holiest day of the Jewish year and left witnesses in a state of complete shock.

According to detailed accounts from passersby, worshippers, and others present during the holiday, an unidentified individual arrived at the main entrance plaza of the central building carrying a pig’s head.

The man then proceeded to eat from it publicly and provocatively in full view of the masses of worshippers, guests, and pedestrians, according to a report by COL (Chabad on Line).

The timing could not have been more inflammatory.

During the High Holiday period, Crown Heights swells with thousands of visitors who arrive from around the world to pray and spend time at the global center of the Chassidic movement.

Among the crowds filling the streets during these weeks are many who come specifically from Israel, including numerous yeshiva students, young married scholars, and guests seeking to experience the unique holiday atmosphere.

Within moments of the provocation becoming clear, curious onlookers gathered quickly and a turbulent crowd formed around the scene, with sharp voices of protest heard throughout.

Security forces and various officials present at the location intervened rapidly to calm tempers, prevent escalation, and disperse the gathering that had formed.

The extraordinary incident sparked a massive wave of harsh and particularly angry reactions among the public.

Among those present and witnessing the event, repeated claims were heard suggesting the individual was Jewish. This detail has not yet been definitively confirmed.