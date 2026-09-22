Trump seeks meeting with Iranian officials at UN — Report

United States President Donald Trump arrives for the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed Tuesday that Washington is open to talks with Iranian officials on the sidelines of the General Assembly but stressed that no meeting has yet been arranged.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump has told advisers he is interested in arranging a meeting with senior Iranian officials attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York if “conditions are right,” CNN reported Tuesday, citing a U.S. official. The report comes as Washington publicly signals that it remains open to direct contact with Tehran despite the ongoing war.

According to the report, another possibility under consideration would involve senior members of the Iranian delegation meeting with top Trump advisers accompanying the president in New York. No such meeting has been formally scheduled.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed Tuesday that Washington is open to talks with Iranian officials on the sidelines of the General Assembly but stressed that no meeting has yet been arranged. Rubio said any discussions would need to offer a realistic prospect of progress, particularly toward ensuring that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons.

The possibility of talks is being weighed as the Trump administration searches for a potential diplomatic path out of the months-long military confrontation with Iran.

U.S. officials have also reportedly questioned how much authority members of the Iranian delegation in New York have to negotiate on behalf of Tehran’s leadership, raising uncertainty over whether any meeting could produce substantive agreements.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York on Monday as part of Tehran’s delegation to the General Assembly. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is also attending after the Trump administration approved visas for Iran’s core delegation despite the continuing conflict.

Araghchi is receiving protection from the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service during his visit after Iran’s mission to the United Nations requested a U.S. security detail. The request was approved after American officials reviewed reported threats against the Iranian foreign minister.

The potential diplomatic opening comes as Trump has publicly indicated that he would consider meeting Pezeshkian. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said Monday that Trump is “always open to a deal” when asked about such a meeting.

Rubio, however, has continued to emphasize Washington’s concerns about Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and its support for armed groups across the Middle East. He said Tuesday that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains a central U.S. objective in any potential negotiations.

Iran, meanwhile, has signaled potential interest in renewed diplomacy, including a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the United States begins easing military pressure, according to reports.

With both American and Iranian officials now in New York, the General Assembly provides one of the first opportunities in months for direct high-level contact between the two governments, though it remains unclear whether either side will ultimately agree to a meeting.