IDF kills car-ramming attacker in Jenin shortly after fatal terror shooting in Samaria

FILE: Police at the scene of a car ramming attack in eastern Jerusalem, May 16, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Soldiers from the 890th Battalion opened fire on the vehicle, killing one of the terrorists and taking the second into custody.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli troops killed one terrorist and arrested another after the two attempted to carry out a car-ramming attack in Jenin on Friday, shortly after an Israeli man was killed in a separate terrorist shooting in the Binyamin region of Judea and Samaria.

The two attackers were traveling in a vehicle when they attempted to ram troops stationed at the location.

Soldiers from the 890th Battalion opened fire on the vehicle, killing one of the terrorists and taking the second into custody.

Following the attempted attack, the IDF said its troops and Border Police forces were operating at the scene.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan praised the soldiers’ response and called for increased military operations and the restoration of security checkpoints.

“I commend the IDF soldiers who acted decisively and neutralized the terrorists. This incident proves once again that offensive operations in the terrorist villages must be intensified and the security checkpoints must be restored. Terror must not be allowed to raise its head.”

The attempted car ramming came shortly after a fatal shooting near Neveh Tzuf, also known as Halamish, in Samaria. An Israeli man in his 30s was killed in the attack, prompting Israeli forces to begin searching for the shooter and establish roadblocks in the area.

Gunfire was directed at a group of people bathing at a local spring near Neveh Tzuf. Initial reports indicated that the shots were fired from what appeared to be a red Mitsubishi SUV with Palestinian Authority license plates as it passed the area.

Magen David Adom personnel initially found the victim in critical condition and performed CPR, succeeding in restoring his pulse. His condition was temporarily updated to severe before he later died.

Both attacks took place on the eve of Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.