WATCH: Hamas art glorifies terrorism, hostage-taking

As Hamas tries to convince the world of its rehabilitation and willingness to disarm, the terror group is simultaneously publishing videos glorifying terrorism and acts of violence.

Gazans have begun posting animated videos of kidnapping Israeli soldiers, praising suicide bombings, showing buses exploding, and firing rockets. This is in Arabic because, as you know, in English they ask for help and present themselves as the “victims.” pic.twitter.com/tsOpFlOcTd — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) September 19, 2026