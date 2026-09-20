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WATCH: Netanyahu attends Western Wall Selichot prayers on Yom Kippur eve

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Tens of thousands of Jews packed the Western Wall for Selichot prayers on the eve of Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day, as Prime Minister Netanyahu made a well-received appearance.

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