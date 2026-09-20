WATCH: Netanyahu attends Western Wall Selichot prayers on Yom Kippur eve September 20, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-attends-western-wall-selichot-prayer-on-yom-kippur-eve/ Email Print Tens of thousands of Jews packed the Western Wall for Selichot prayers on the eve of Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day, as Prime Minister Netanyahu made a well-received appearance. רה״מ נתניהו ורעייתו באמירת סליחות הערב ברחבת הכותל המערבי בהשתתפות מאות אלפים pic.twitter.com/pRPJf4rv37 — ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) September 19, 2026 An extraordinary and deeply moving evening at Jerusalem’s Western Wall ahead of the Jewish holy day of Yom kippur 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ItnXlFy5c0 — Iris (@streetwize) September 19, 2026 Benjamin NetanyahuselichotWestern Wall