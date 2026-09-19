WATCH: Orthodox teens stage prayer protest outside Mamdani’s residence

Outside Gracie Mansion in New York City, hundreds of Jewish teens gathered for the morning Shacharit prayers, protesting Zohran Mamdani’s anti-Israel policies that have led to a rise in antisemitism.

🚨 JEWISH NEW YORKERS RALLY OUTSIDE MAMDANI’S GRACIE MANSION Hundreds of Jewish students, community leaders and residents gathered outside Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s residence Friday in a show of Jewish and Zionist pride amid concerns over antisemitism in NYC. Rabbi Benjamin Kraus… pic.twitter.com/RymYPO7Mst — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) September 18, 2026