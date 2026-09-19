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WATCH: Orthodox teens stage prayer protest outside Mamdani’s residence

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Outside Gracie Mansion in New York City, hundreds of Jewish teens gathered for the morning Shacharit prayers, protesting Zohran Mamdani’s anti-Israel policies that have led to a rise in antisemitism.

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