WATCH: Orthodox teens stage prayer protest outside Mamdani’s residence September 19, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-orthodox-jews-stage-prayer-protest-outside-mamdanis-residence/ Email Print Outside Gracie Mansion in New York City, hundreds of Jewish teens gathered for the morning Shacharit prayers, protesting Zohran Mamdani’s anti-Israel policies that have led to a rise in antisemitism. 🚨 JEWISH NEW YORKERS RALLY OUTSIDE MAMDANI’S GRACIE MANSION Hundreds of Jewish students, community leaders and residents gathered outside Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s residence Friday in a show of Jewish and Zionist pride amid concerns over antisemitism in NYC. Rabbi Benjamin Kraus… pic.twitter.com/RymYPO7Mst — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) September 18, 2026 Jewish students lead service outside Mayor Mamdani’s residence pic.twitter.com/ym90JFWQvY — Luke Tress (@luketress) September 18, 2026 NYCOrthodox JewsprayerZohran Mamdani