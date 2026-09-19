Iran protest death toll exposed: New report names more than 4,000 verified victims as ‘minimum number’

IHR’s latest report documents deaths across 30 of Iran’s 31 provinces, revealing lethal force including gunfire aimed at crowds, shots to head and torso, protesters killed fleeing, and rooftop snipers.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

More than 4,000 people killed during Iran’s nationwide anti-government protests earlier this year have now been identified by name in a newly released report, surpassing the death toll previously acknowledged by Iranian authorities and revealing the far greater human toll of the crackdown.

Iran Human Rights (IHR), a Norway-based organization that documents human rights abuses and executions in Iran, released a comprehensive roster on Thursday naming more than 4,200 people killed during the nationwide protests—including at least 420 women and 281 victims under the age of 18.

Among those identified were 25 victims under the age of 14—the youngest of whom was a four-and-a-half-month-old infant.

Even though IHR’s latest report draws on months of forensic research, source checks, document verification, and efforts to identify victims, experts have warned that internet and communications blackouts, threats against families, and limited access to hospitals and forensic records have made it difficult to establish the full scale of the regime’s brutal crackdown.

Instead of representing the final death toll, this latest figure reflects a verified minimum of cases that met IHR’s strict documentation standards—compared with the 3,117 deaths previously acknowledged by Iranian authorities.

The nationwide protests, which began with a shopkeepers’ strike in Tehran on Dec. 28, initially reflected public anger over the soaring cost of living, a deepening economic crisis, and the rial—Iran’s currency—plummeting to record lows amid renewed economic sanctions, with annual inflation at the time near 40 percent.

However, the demonstrations quickly swelled into a broader anti-government movement calling for the collapse of the country’s Islamist, authoritarian system.

For nearly two weeks, widespread demonstrations shook the Islamist regime, with violent clashes between protesters and security forces drawing international attention and increasing pressure on the government to refrain from using violence against peaceful demonstrators.

As regime forces intensified their crackdown on protesters and opposition figures in an effort to maintain control, the government imposed a nationwide internet blackout that cut millions of Iranians off from independent reporting and severely disrupted access to information from outside the country.

IHR’s findings reveal a staggering concentration of deaths on Jan. 8 and 9, with at least 3,356 people — 91 percent of cases with a confirmed date of death — killed within that 48-hour period, which coincided with the nationwide internet blackout imposed on the evening of Jan. 8.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported in February that over 7,000 protesters, including hundreds of children, were killed during the protests, with an additional nearly 12,000 cases still under verification.

Multiple reports have put the death toll at over 30,000, and US President Donald Trump claimed the figure was over 40,000.

During the regime’s violent crackdown, HRANA also recorded at least 25,877 people sustaining serious injuries, with 53,777 arrests occurring on just Jan. 8 and 9 alone.

IHR’s latest report records deaths across 30 of Iran’s 31 provinces, documenting repeated patterns of lethal force—including gunfire directed at crowds, shots targeting the head and torso, and protesters being killed as they fled, as well as the use of rooftop snipers.

Experts point to the killings’ vast geographic reach, uniform methods of lethal force, and striking concentration over just two days as evidence of centralized coordination and command-level authorization.

According to IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the evidence and testimonies collected by the organization provide grounds to examine the killings as potential crimes against humanity and seek accountability for those responsible.

The report also details a sweeping campaign of repression following the protests, including security raids on hospitals, the abduction of wounded protesters, pressure on medical staff, extortion of families seeking the return of victims’ bodies, forced signatures on falsified death certificates, and restrictions on public funeral ceremonies.

Months after the regime’s brutal crackdown, the Iranian government continues to target protesters through the judicial system, with at least 29 people executed in connection with the demonstrations.

IHR has identified another 100 detainees who have been formally sentenced to death, warning that the number at risk of execution could be far higher amid widespread reports of torture, coerced confessions, and systematic denial of access to legal counsel.