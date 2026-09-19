WATCH: Boston woman shouts antisemitic slurs at Jews heading to synagogue

A woman in Boston was seen shouting obscenities at Jews trying to pray and learn at a local synagogue, calling them “Jewish pedophiles” and accusing them of genocide, before police arrested her.

A woman was screaming at Jews and calling them “pedophiles” as they arrived to pray and learn tonight at the Kollel in Boston. pic.twitter.com/0jBrczZN4A

Meet 24-year-old Jordan Taylor. She’s a Boston resident who decided to harass Jews as they went to pray last night at the kollel.

She was arrested but released this morning and only told to stay away from the building. pic.twitter.com/kSGDvLuXAG

— Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) September 18, 2026