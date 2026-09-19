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WATCH: Boston woman shouts antisemitic slurs at Jews heading to synagogue

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A woman in Boston was seen shouting obscenities at Jews trying to pray and learn at a local synagogue, calling them “Jewish pedophiles” and accusing them of genocide, before police arrested her.

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