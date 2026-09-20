US State Dept. issues Middle East threat warning, including Israel

Houthi supporters hold a rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, July 17, 2026, against the Saudi-led coalition. Banner in Arabic reads, "All Saudi oil facilities are targets to our missiles and drones." (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)

The State Department warned Americans of potential escalation, flight cancellations and travel disruptions.

By World Israel News Staff

United States embassies throughout the Middle East, including in Israel, have raised their threat levels amid escalating regional tensions, with particular concern focused on the intensifying fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Yemen-based Iranian proxy terror group the Houthis.

The U.S. State Department issued an alert late Saturday night warning Americans across the region to remain vigilant as the security situation continues to deteriorate.

“Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation,” the alert read.

“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions,” the warning continued.

The alert specifically referenced the ongoing conflict between Riyadh and the Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, noting that the Iran-backed group has targeted civilian infrastructure, including airports.

“This military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly,” the warning stressed.

The State Department also revised its travel advisories for countries across the region, including Israel, reflecting the heightened security environment and the potential for further disruptions to travel.

The Level 3: Reconsider Travel warning currently applies to Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory is in effect for Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza and Yemen.

The latest warning comes as the Houthis have ramped up their attacks against Saudi Arabia. The group has launched missiles and drones targeting the kingdom, while also threatening critical infrastructure and regional maritime routes.

Since the outbreak of Operation Epic Fury in late February, Washington has periodically updated its travel warnings for the Middle East during periods of heightened tension, particularly when the possibility of open conflict and resulting disruptions — including mass flight cancellations — appears greater.

The travel advisories have also been adjusted in response to developments affecting individual countries, with U.S. officials repeatedly urging American citizens in the region to monitor local conditions and be prepared for sudden changes.

However, the latest advisories should not necessarily be interpreted as an indication that a major military development is imminent. The United States has repeatedly strengthened and reiterated its warnings, particularly regarding Israel, without an immediate military escalation necessarily following.