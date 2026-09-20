US Embassy warns of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures in Israel

The warning comes as concerns grow over a possible attack on the eve of Yom Kippur.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The US Embassy in Jerusalem warned Americans in Israel and the wider Middle East of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions as regional tensions raise the risk of an unexpected escalation.

In a security alert issued Sept. 19, the embassy urged US citizens to exercise increased caution and closely monitor their flights, warning that changes could occur with little notice.

Travelers were advised to check directly with their airlines as well as official departure and arrival information from Ben Gurion Airport and Haifa Airport.

The warning comes as concerns grow over a possible attack on the eve of Yom Kippur.

The embassy described the regional security situation as complex and cautioned that developments could affect air travel.

Passengers traveling to or from the region were advised not to rely solely on their original schedules. Anyone whose travel plans are disrupted should contact the airline directly for updated information.

Americans in Israel were also instructed to know the location of their nearest protected space and keep essential supplies, including water, food and medication, readily available.

Mobile phones should remain charged, while anyone facing an alert or aerial attack should move away from windows and glass doors and follow instructions from local authorities.

Separately, the embassy cautioned that US diplomatic facilities outside the Middle East have previously been targeted.

It warned that Iran and Iran-aligned actors could target US interests elsewhere in the world, including businesses and institutions publicly associated with the United States.

US citizens were also advised to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, remain clear of areas with a heavy police presence, and exercise vigilance at locations visibly associated with the United States.

Despite the security warning, consular operations remain open. The consular sections at the US Embassy in Jerusalem and its branch office in Tel Aviv continue to provide routine and emergency services.