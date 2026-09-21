Victim in Yom Kippur eve attack in Samaria identified as Netanel Shakron, father of six

According to reports, Shakron’s son witnessed the shooting that ultimately killed his father.

By JNS Staff

A Palestinian terrorist shot and killed Netanel Shakron, a father of six, near Neveh Tzuf in the Binyamin region of Samaria on Sunday, on the eve of Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

“Today, six young Israeli children lost their father to heinous terrorism,” the ministry stated, of the attack in the area which is also known as Halamish. “May his memory be a blessing.”

Shakron was reportedly in his 40s.

In the past, news outlets, international organizations and Palestinian leaders have highlighted what they say is Israeli aggression on and leading up to Muslim holidays and holy months. The Oct. 7 terror attack took place on a Jewish holiday.

The gunman reportedly shot at Israeli civilians from a vehicle near a natural spring in the area. The victim’s son saw him get shot, according to reports. Shakron was later pronounced dead at Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

Minutes after the shooting, an Israeli soldier near the scene arrived and shot at the attacker, injuring the latter, who fled, the Israeli military said.

Israeli troops later caught the terrorist after he sought treatment at a nearby hospital, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Israeli special forces assisted in the search, and Israeli Air Force craft were deployed to support the operation.

“No terrorist is immune, nor are those who aided them. We will settle the score with all of them. In Gaza, in Lebanon and in Judea and Samaria,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Sunday.

“I have instructed the IDF and the Shin Bet to operate in Judea and Samaria with reinforced forces, impose closures and conduct offensive operations and arrests to safeguard the security of Israel’s citizens,” he stated. “I have ordered immediate action to demolish the terrorist’s home.”

“On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim murdered in the attack and share in their profound grief,” Netanyahu said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Sunday that the deadly terrorist attack comes just before Yom Kippur, when Israeli Jews gather for the holiest day of the year.

“I bow my head in memory of the victim murdered in the terror attack. I share wholeheartedly in the grief of his family and community and pray for the recovery of the wounded,” he stated.

“On the eve of this sacred festival, let it be stated clearly, ‘Terror will not break us, and it will not shake our spirit,’” he stated. “We will stand against terror together, united, resolute and full of faith.”

Binyamin Regional Council head and Yesha Council chairman Yisrael Ganz said while touring the scene that residents had come to the spring to immerse themselves ritually ahead of Yom Kippur. A terrorist armed with an M16 rifle opened fire on them, he said.

“This is a very difficult incident, but we are strong and we will get through this as well,” he stated. “With God’s help, during Sukkot, this place will once again be filled with visitors. No one will drive us away from here.” (Sukkot is an upcoming holiday, which begins on Oct. 2 at night.)

Israeli soldiers also killed a terrorist, who the military said tried to drive into troops operating near Ganim in northern Samaria, the military said on Sunday. No Israeli soldiers were wounded.

The Jewish state has arrested about 230 wanted Palestinians and seized more than 100 weapons during counterterror operations in Judea and Samaria in recent months, the IDF said on Thursday.

Troops conducted searches at more than 1,200 locations, including a facility used to manufacture explosive devices, according to the military. The IDF said that it would “continue to operate to thwart terrorism and maintain security in Judea and Samaria.”