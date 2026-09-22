Britain sends RAF tanker to help Saudi Arabia fend off Houthi attacks

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaks to staff and media at 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, July 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The move follows a sharp escalation by the Iran-backed Houthis against Saudi Arabia, including launches toward Riyadh and strikes on energy facilities, alongside Houthi advances near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Britain will provide Saudi Arabia with limited military support against escalating Houthi attacks, Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced, approving the first military deployment of his tenure.

Under the arrangement, a single RAF Voyager tanker will provide defensive air-to-air refueling for Saudi Air Force jets intercepting Houthi missiles and drones.

The aircraft is expected to operate from Cyprus, with the mission set to begin in the coming days.

Officials said the support will last a matter of weeks and remain under review as the situation develops.

The assistance is limited to defensive missions and is not intended to support strikes inside Yemen.

Burnham, who took office in July, made the announcement to reporters traveling with him to the UN General Assembly in New York.

He framed the decision around the cost of living in Britain, saying the kingdom has been under attack and that “we need to keep those pathways open.”

He added that he would press other countries to step in with help as well.

The move follows a sharp escalation by the Iran-backed Houthis against Saudi Arabia, including launches toward Riyadh and strikes on energy facilities, alongside Houthi advances near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Riyadh has turned to allies, including Britain and France, for air-defense assistance.

The refueling mission accompanies the Sky Sabre air-defense system Britain had already deployed to Saudi Arabia.