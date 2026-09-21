Trump nixes planned strikes against Houthis, rejects Saudi requests

President Donald Trump arrives with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for a group photo with Gulf Cooperation Council leaders during the GCC Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Houthi forces have targeted Saudi infrastructure with ballistic missiles and drones, including attacks near Riyadh and Yanbu.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

President Donald Trump halted preparations for US airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen on Sunday after targets had been approved and warplanes loaded with munitions, declining a renewed Saudi request for direct American military involvement.

The operation was called off by midday Sunday, The New York Times and Axios reported. The reversal came as US officials weighed the possibility that opening another military front could expand the conflict involving Iran and further draw down American munitions stockpiles.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had renewed his request for US military intervention against the Houthis.

He had reportedly made a similar appeal 10 days earlier, which Trump declined while agreeing to provide intelligence assistance to Saudi Arabia.

Within the administration, most members of Trump’s inner circle were either deeply skeptical of or opposed to entering the Saudi-Houthi conflict, a senior administration official told the Times.

Communications between Washington and the Houthis also factored into the situation. The group signaled that it would not attack US vessels in the Red Sea, while Trump said indirect contacts conducted through Oman indicated the Houthis wanted to avoid fighting the United States.

Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have recently seen a sharp escalation in fighting along Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

Houthi forces have also targeted Saudi infrastructure with ballistic missiles and drones, including attacks near Riyadh and Yanbu.

Although Trump has held off on direct US strikes, Washington continues to assist Riyadh through intelligence and advisory support.

The United States has also recently approved a major arms sale to Saudi Arabia that includes F-35 fighter jets.

For now, Trump’s reversal keeps US forces from directly joining Saudi military strikes.