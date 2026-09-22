WATCH: Brad Lander calls on Jews to repent for Gaza genocide transgressions September 22, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-brad-lander-calls-on-jews-to-repent-for-gaza-genocide-transgressions/ Email Print During a Yom Kippur service at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, Democratic congressional nominee Brad Lander accused the Jewish state of genocide, urging Jews to repent for their alleged collective and complicit sins. On On Yom Kippur, Brad Lander addresses mass deaths in Palestine during Brooklyn rally. pic.twitter.com/tlhJaBSKgz — Dean_Moses (@Dean_Moses) September 21, 2026 anti-IsraelBrad LanderGenocideYom Kippur