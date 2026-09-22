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WATCH: Brad Lander calls on Jews to repent for Gaza genocide transgressions

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During a Yom Kippur service at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, Democratic congressional nominee Brad Lander accused the Jewish state of genocide, urging Jews to repent for their alleged collective and complicit sins.

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