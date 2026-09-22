‘GROTESQUE ABSURDITY’: Macron makes shockingly ignorant Hamas claim at UN

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

“Look at what is happening in the West Bank, where every day violations are committed. In whose name?” Macron said. “Hamas has never operated in the West Bank!”

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli leaders sharply rebuked French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday after he claimed from the podium of the United Nations General Assembly that Hamas had “never operated” in Judea and Samaria, despite the terrorist organization’s longstanding activity in the territory.

Macron made the assertion while delivering a speech heavily focused on Israel and the Palestinians, calling for full recognition of Palestinian rights and arguing that the establishment of a Palestinian state was also necessary for Israel’s security.

“What we need is respect for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, for their legitimate right to exist,” Macron said. “This is a necessary condition for the security of the people of Israel and for the very existence of their state, to which we are deeply committed.”

Turning to Judea and Samaria, Macron accused Israel of daily violations and argued that Israeli policies were making Palestinian statehood increasingly impossible.

“Look at what is happening in the West Bank, where every day violations are committed. In whose name?” Macron said. “Hamas has never operated in the West Bank!”

The claim prompted a furious response from Jerusalem, with Israeli officials pointing to Hamas’s established presence in Judea and Samaria and, in particular, a deadly terrorist attack carried out just two days earlier.

“The grotesque absurdity of Emmanuel Macron’s statement is staggering,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The PMO pointed to the murder of Netanel Shakron, a French citizen and father of six who was killed Sunday in a Hamas terrorist attack in Judea and Samaria.

“On Sunday, the eve of Yom Kippur, just two days ago, Netanel Shakron — a FRENCH CITIZEN and father of six — was murdered in his car by a Hamas terrorist in Judea and Samaria,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“With his final breath, he told his son to run.”

The PMO said the attack was far from an isolated example of Hamas activity in the area.

“Hamas terrorists carry out attacks against Jews almost every day,” the statement continued. “They have murdered countless Israeli civilians in Judea and Samaria.”

“Ignorance is NO EXCUSE for erasing their blood,” it concluded.

Hamas does not control Judea and Samaria as it does Gaza, but the terrorist organization maintains networks and operatives there and has repeatedly sought to organize and carry out attacks against Israelis.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also accused Macron of making a false statement, pointing to Shukrun’s murder as evidence.

“President Macron is lying,” Smotrich wrote on X.

“This is just one attack out of hundreds of attacks led by Hamas, which fuels Arab terrorism in Judea and Samaria,” he added.

Macron, meanwhile, continued his criticism of Israeli policy, arguing that Israeli actions in Judea and Samaria were undermining rather than strengthening the country’s security.

“All those who claim that Israel’s security comes through violating the sovereignty of all its neighbors are making a fatal mistake,” Macron said. “They are weakening Israel’s security.”

The French president also defended international recognition of a Palestinian state, dismissing criticism that such recognition amounted to little more than a symbolic gesture.

“Last year, right here, there were about a dozen countries that recognized Palestine,” Macron said. “I hear the cynicism of some people: ‘Recognition on paper, look at the reality.’ But what is our credibility if we continue to remain inactive in the face of Gaza?”

Macron’s remarks and the Israeli response highlighted the widening diplomatic rift between Paris and Jerusalem over the Palestinian issue, with Israeli officials accusing the French president of ignoring the reality of Hamas terrorism while pressing Israel to make concessions toward Palestinian statehood.