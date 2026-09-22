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WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters stage demonstration at Holocaust memorial in Hungary

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At the infamous Holocaust memorial, Shoes on the Danube, an anti-Israel protester proclaimed that the “so-called” state of Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, desecrating the memories of the Holocaust victims.

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