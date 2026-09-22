WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters stage demonstration at Holocaust memorial in Hungary

At the infamous Holocaust memorial, Shoes on the Danube, an anti-Israel protester proclaimed that the “so-called” state of Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, desecrating the memories of the Holocaust victims.

THIS IS HOW PRO-PALESTINIAN ACTIVISTS MARKED THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PEACE?

WATCH: Protesters staged a Gaza demonstration at Budapest’s Shoes on the Danube memorial — a Holocaust site commemorating Jews murdered by Hungary’s Arrow Cross and shot into the river. pic.twitter.com/ZVgJRtBNwX — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) September 22, 2026