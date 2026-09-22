WATCH: Netanyahu vows to unmask Mamdani at United Nations

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at the United Nations, saying that he will expose his support for terrorism and pledge to defend IDF soldiers.

ממדאני – אני בא לאו״ם כדי להילחם על האמת של החיילים הגיבורים שלנו – וכדי לחשוף את האמת עליך! pic.twitter.com/141PPbSFHm — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 22, 2026