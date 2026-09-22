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WATCH: Netanyahu vows to unmask Mamdani at United Nations

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at the United Nations, saying that he will expose his support for terrorism and pledge to defend IDF soldiers.

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