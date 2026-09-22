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WATCH: Hezbollah MP boasts of Houthi ties, claims terror group ready to fight Israel from Lebanon

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Hezbollah MP Ihab Hamade claimed that if the border with Israel were open, millions would flock to fight, also revealing that Hezbollah remains in constant contact with Yemen’s Houthis.

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