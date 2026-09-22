WATCH: Hezbollah MP boasts of Houthi ties, claims terror group ready to fight Israel from Lebanon

Hezbollah MP Ihab Hamade claimed that if the border with Israel were open, millions would flock to fight, also revealing that Hezbollah remains in constant contact with Yemen’s Houthis.

Hizbullah MP Ihab Hamade on Al-Manar TV: Ties with Houthis Are No Secret, We Hold Regular Meetings; Houthis Are Preparing to Fight Israel from Lebanese Soil; If Borders Are Opened “Millions Will Be on the March” pic.twitter.com/kNyZOGhHij — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) September 22, 2026