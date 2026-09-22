WATCH: Israeli UN delegation boycotts Erdogan’s speech September 22, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-un-delegation-boycotts-turkish-president-erdogans-un-speech/ Email Print The Israeli UN delegation walked out at the start of Turkish President Erdogan’s speech, in which he railed against the Jewish state, called for ever increasing measures against Israel, and referred to Gaza as a concentration camp. NOW: Israeli delegation leaves the assembly during Turkish President Erdogan’s speech at the UNGA. pic.twitter.com/YoyN8hM9KI — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 22, 2026 President ErdoğanTurkeyUnited Nations