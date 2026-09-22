Search

WATCH: Israeli UN delegation boycotts Erdogan’s speech

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-un-delegation-boycotts-turkish-president-erdogans-un-speech/
Email Print

The Israeli UN delegation walked out at the start of Turkish President Erdogan’s speech, in which he railed against the Jewish state, called for ever increasing measures against Israel, and referred to Gaza as a concentration camp.

>