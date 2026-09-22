Israel expands export aid as Dutch ban on Judea and Samaria goods takes effect

More than 25 companies, including date exporters, have already applied for assistance.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

A Dutch order banning the import, sale, purchase, and brokerage of goods originating from Israeli businesses in Judea and Samaria went into effect Tuesday, prompting Israel’s Economy Ministry to expand assistance for potentially affected exporters and seek alternative markets.

The restrictions apply to Dutch citizens and companies, with Dutch importers responsible for proving the origin of goods.

They are expected to primarily affect companies exporting directly from Judea and Samaria, the Golan Heights, and eastern Jerusalem, as well as Israeli companies using components or inputs from those areas.

“The Ministry of Economy and Industry is monitoring the changes in the trade policies of some European countries,” Economy Minister Nir Barkat said.

“The administration’s goal is not to leave any exporter alone to deal with the changes in international markets.”

The Netherlands joins Spain in imposing restrictions on goods from beyond the Green Line, while other European countries have announced additional measures.

Britain and 11 other countries recently announced their own bans on imports from Israeli communities that Britain considers illegal under international law.

Israel’s Foreign Trade Administration has established a dedicated team to assist potentially affected exporters and accelerated an expansion of aid programs that can provide eligible companies with grants of up to NIS 200,000 ($66,200) to develop new markets.

More than 25 companies, including date exporters, have already applied for assistance.

Roy Fisher, director of the Ministry of Economy and Industry’s Foreign Trade Division, said economic attachés would help exporters identify customers and business partners in alternative markets.

“We will stand by exporters who have been affected by the measures taken in the Netherlands and other countries,” Fisher said.

“Our goal is to help companies maintain their export activities, reduce dependence on markets where barriers are created, and continue to grow in international markets.”

Direct Israeli exports from the affected areas to the Netherlands are estimated at about $75 million annually, or 2.9% of Israel’s goods exports to the country.

Overall bilateral goods trade reached approximately $4.17 billion in 2025, with Israel recording a trade surplus of about $1.06 billion.

Israeli exports of goods and services totaled about $159 billion, of which about $250 million comes from Judea, Samaria, eastern Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights, Fisher told the Press Service of Israel after Britain announced its boycott.

Fisher told TPS-IL the greater concern is not necessarily the direct loss of British or European sales.

Rather, he warned that foreign importers could become reluctant to deal with Israeli companies because they are uncertain about the origin of products.

Israel’s economic attachés are seeking opportunities in Australia, Chile, Colombia, and Eastern Europe, while officials are also working with the United States on potential tariff reductions.

Meanwhile, Israeli services exports to the Netherlands rose 34% to approximately $529 million, reflecting growth in high-tech, digital, and other services, the ministry said.