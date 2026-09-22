Israeli Defense Minister threatens to expel one million Gazans if Hamas kidnaps one Israeli

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz attends a memorial ceremony for fallen Israeli soldiers of the 1973 Yom Kippur War at the National Hall of Remembrance at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, September 22, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

“If even one Israeli soldier or civilian is abducted, Gaza City, with its homes and terror towers, will be completely evacuated, and its one million residents will be moved south,” Katz warned.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Tuesday that Israel would launch a major response in Gaza if Hamas succeeds in abducting an Israeli soldier or civilian, citing intelligence about possible kidnapping attempts.

Speaking at the state memorial ceremony for fallen soldiers of the Yom Kippur War at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Katz directed the warning not only at Hamas but also at its backers, naming Iran and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“In light of various intentions and intelligence, I warn the terrorist organization and its supporters, from Iran to Erdogan: If even one Israeli soldier or civilian is abducted, Gaza City, with its homes and terror towers, will be completely evacuated, and its one million residents will be moved south,” Katz said.

He said Israel would then deal with Gaza City as it had with Rafah, Beit Hanoun and other areas during Operation Gideon’s Chariots II, continuing until the abducted Israeli was returned.

“This is the language that the jihadist terrorist organizations in Gaza and Lebanon understand, and this is the language we speak: evacuating the population, destroying infrastructure and taking territory,” Katz said.

The warning comes as Israeli forces in Gaza have reportedly been placed on heightened alert over concerns that Hamas may try to carry out an abduction. According to Ynet, troops have been instructed to exercise increased vigilance amid fears of a Hamas response to Israel’s recent targeted killings of senior terrorists.

Katz also ruled out pulling Israeli forces back from their current positions along the “yellow line” while Hamas remains armed and Gaza has yet to be demilitarized.

He said Israel’s continued presence in security zones in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria reflects lessons drawn from the Oct. 7 massacre, with the IDF seeking to prevent jihadist groups from again establishing military capabilities close to Israeli communities.