Colombia severs diplomatic relations with Iran

Iran’s human rights record, actions related to the wider Middle East conflict and its nuclear program prompted Colombia’s decision.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Colombia formally severed diplomatic relations with Iran over national and regional security concerns, alleged connections to international terrorist and narcoterrorist organizations and human rights violations, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The decision took effect Sept. 19 and reflects government foreign policy priorities that include “the fight against transnational crime and the protection of national security,” the ministry said in a statement.

Colombian officials cited several additional factors behind the decision, including Iran’s human rights record and actions related to the wider Middle East conflict and its nuclear program.

“Colombia also took into account confirmed human rights violations, verified attacks against countries not involved in the Middle East conflict, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the authorities’ obstruction of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) efforts to verify the scope of Iran’s nuclear program,” the ministry said.

“These facts deteriorated Colombia’s trust in the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” it added.

President Abelardo de la Espriella, who took office in August, has moved to reshape Colombia’s international relationships since assuming the presidency.

Among his early foreign policy moves, de la Espriella accelerated efforts to restore Colombia’s diplomatic ties with Israel, reversing the approach taken by his predecessor, Gustavo Petro, who maintained a strongly anti-Israel stance.

De la Espriella had also signaled before taking office that his government would change Colombia’s relationships with other countries in the region.

Before his inauguration, he announced plans to sever diplomatic relations with the authoritarian leftist governments of Cuba and Nicaragua. Colombia has not yet carried out those plans.

Colombia’s revived relationship with Israel has brought the return of ambassadors, the removal of visa requirements and the creation of a joint economic commission.

Colombia has also reversed its backing for South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, said it will relocate its embassy to Jerusalem and become the second country to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.