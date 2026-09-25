Watch: Knife-wielding man chases Jew into Brooklyn home shouting ‘Heil fu****ng Hitler’

A knife-wielding man chased a 24-year-old Jewish man into his Brooklyn home while shouting “Heil fucking Hitler,” police said. Video shows the suspect following him to his door, warning “Now I know where you live,” before allegedly slashing bicycle tires outside. He was arrested and charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime and menacing.

Knife-wielding man arrested after chasing a Bochur while shouting “Heil [expletive] Hitler.” pic.twitter.com/YNBunmiAD2 — Crown Heights Shmira (@CHSPshmira) September 23, 2026

Hours later, a 66-year-old Jewish rabbi was beaten in the face and body in a separate Brooklyn attack. A suspect was arrested, though police have not classified that incident as a hate crime.

The attacks come as the NYPD has recorded at least 229 anti-Jewish hate crimes this year — 54% of all confirmed hate crimes in New York City and up 8% from the same period last year.