Search

WATCH: Netanyahu hails Milei, who calls him one of history’s greatest leaders

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-hails-milei-who-calls-him-one-of-historys-greatest-leaders/
Email Print

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Argentine President Javier Milei for turning around Argentina’s economy and defending the truth and Israel, while Milei called Netanyahu one of history’s greatest leaders.

>