WATCH: Netanyahu hails Milei, who calls him one of history’s greatest leaders September 25, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-hails-milei-who-calls-him-one-of-historys-greatest-leaders/ Email Print Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Argentine President Javier Milei for turning around Argentina’s economy and defending the truth and Israel, while Milei called Netanyahu one of history’s greatest leaders. ArgentinaBenjamin Netanyahujavier milei