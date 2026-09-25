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WATCH: LA Jewish teens chase woman wearing anti-Israel shirt away from kosher bakery

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Jewish teenagers in Los Angeles answered the call when a woman wearing an “Israel Kills Children” shirt showed up at a kosher bakery, chasing her away from the storefront.

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