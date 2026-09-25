WATCH: LA Jewish teens chase woman wearing anti-Israel shirt away from kosher bakery September 25, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-la-jewish-teens-chase-away-woman-wearing-anti-israel-shirt/ Email Print Jewish teenagers in Los Angeles answered the call when a woman wearing an “Israel Kills Children” shirt showed up at a kosher bakery, chasing her away from the storefront. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/VIDEO-2026-09-25-11-47-53.mp4 anti-IsraelLos Angeles