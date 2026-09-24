China set 1,300 drone, missile shipments to Iran in first half of 2026 – report

China shipped some 1,300 loads of drone and missile components to Iran during Tehran’s war with Israel and the US and during the ceasefire, according to new report.

By World Israel News Staff

Approximately 1,300 shipments of Chinese-made components used in drones and missiles reached Iran during the first six months of 2026, including deliveries made during the war with the United States and immediately after an April ceasefire, according to customs records cited in a report published by The Wall Street Journal.

The shipments, delivered by air through the end of June, included electronics and other dual-use equipment destined for Iran’s defense industry, highlighting the continued flow of Chinese technology to Tehran despite US sanctions and efforts to restrict its military capabilities.

The delivery associated with the ceasefire arrived on June 17, according to the full investigation, correcting an earlier account that placed it in April.

Two days later, more than a dozen additional shipments arrived carrying drone-related components valued at more than $6 million.

The newly documented trade raises questions about the extent of Beijing’s support for Tehran as President Donald Trump prepares to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington this week.

Customs records covering January 2025 through June 2026 reveal thousands of shipments of equipment capable of being incorporated into military systems. Many were destined for Iran’s Defense Ministry or Iranian companies involved in weapons production.

The cargo included GPS devices, electric motors, aircraft engine components and specialized electronics. Some shipments were classified under an Iranian customs provision granting duty exemptions to military and defense-related imports.

The equipment is particularly important to Iran’s drone and ballistic missile programs, which depend on imported electronics and other components that can have both civilian and military applications.

The increase in air deliveries followed the disruption of Iran’s maritime trade during the US military campaign against Tehran.

Iran expanded its use of Mahan Air, a sanctioned airline accused by Washington of transporting weapons, personnel and funds on behalf of the Iranian government.

By late April, the airline was operating approximately 27 weekly flights from Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou to Tehran, compared with just four weekly flights at the beginning of March.

The shipments have continued despite extensive US sanctions against Iranian military procurement networks and Chinese companies accused of helping Tehran obtain restricted technology.

Earlier this month, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on a China- and Hong Kong-linked procurement network accused of facilitating the acquisition of technology for Iran’s nuclear research and ballistic missile development.

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission also warned that Chinese industrial supplies remain an important source of support for Iran’s military capabilities.

“Chinese components are the feedstock of the Iranian war machine,” commission Vice Chair Mike Kuiken said.

China has denied allegations that it is improperly supporting Iran’s military operations, maintaining that its trade with Tehran complies with international obligations.

Beijing said it opposed “attempts to smear China by associating it with the conflict,” while defending its economic cooperation with Iran and its diplomatic efforts to end the fighting.

Chinese officials have previously rejected unilateral US sanctions, arguing that Washington cannot impose its domestic restrictions on commercial activities conducted by other countries.

The Chinese government has also maintained that exports of dual-use equipment are subject to regulatory controls.

The investigation did not establish that every shipment of potentially military-related equipment had been directly authorized by Beijing. Iranian officials did not respond to requests for comment.

The revelations come amid growing scrutiny in Washington of China’s economic and military relationship with Iran.

In a letter to Trump, Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin called for Chinese assistance to Tehran to become a central issue in the president’s discussions with Xi.

Slotkin warned that Chinese companies were helping Iran sustain its weapons programs and enabling attacks against American personnel.

The Trump administration has continued imposing sanctions on companies and individuals accused of facilitating Iranian military procurement, while seeking to preserve diplomatic engagement with Beijing.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that the two countries would have “a very frank conversation” during the presidential summit.