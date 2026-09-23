WATCH: Javier Milei visits New York yeshiva, dances with students

Argentine President Javier Milei visited Yeshivas Darchei Torah in Far Rockaway, New York, where he danced with the yeshiva students and received the Ohev Yisrael Award for his advocacy for Israel and love of the Jewish people.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei dancing with yeshiva students in New York. “Am Yisrael Chai! Am Yisrael Chai!” pic.twitter.com/pOgIEXgtmw — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 23, 2026